Posted by David Robertson on Aug 9, 2019 in Arts & Entertainment, At TMV, Video |

Celebrating Woodstock, Snoopy’s Feathered Friend

The Woodstock music festival of 1969 was not the kind of event that the late Charles M. Schulz would have attended, but that didn’t stop him from naming a Peanuts character after the event.

Now, the Charles M. Schulz Museum is celebrating Snoopy’s feathered friend Woodstock.

CBS News has the story in the below video.

