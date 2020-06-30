Carl Reiner dead at 98
Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98. The Hollywood actor, director and comedian – whose career spanned seven decades – passed away at his Beverley Hills home on Monday (06.29.20) night surrounded by his family, according to TMZ. His assistant Judy Nagy confirmed the death and said he died of natural causes. Carl was known for his comedy partnership with Mel Brooks and starred in movies such as ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and ‘The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming’. Reiner also created ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ and played the lead role in the pilot, ‘Head Of The Family’, before the shohttps://themoderatevoice.com/w was re…