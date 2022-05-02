‘Can’t you just shoot them?’ Trump Pentagon chief says former president wanted to open fire on BLM protesters

Published by

Raw Story

By Timothy Evans Former President Donald Trump angrily demanded to know why he couldn’t order the U.S. military to shoot protestors who filled streets around the White House in June 2020 in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. That’s the explosive revelation contained in former Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s soon-to-be-released memoir, according to Mike Allen of Axios. In “A Sacred Oath,” Esper confirms previous reporting that in multiple Oval Office meetings during the civil unrest, Trump suggested invoking the Insurrection Act to put U.S. military troops on the streets to quell violence. …

