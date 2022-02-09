Canadian authorities scramble to end protests against COVID measures

Published by

Reuters

By Ismail Shakil and Anna Mehler Paperny (Reuters) – Canadian authorities are scrambling to find ways to end the 12-day-long occupation of the national capital’s downtown over COVID-19 measures, hoping a combination of criminal charges, traffic tickets and the prospect of losing access to fuel will end the blockades. The protests, which started with truck drivers landing in Ottawa in late January, have spread to other parts of the country, and late Monday demonstrators blocked the Ambassador Bridge linking Canada and the United States, halting traffic from both directions. The bridge, one of t…

Read More