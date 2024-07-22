CAN THE FAKER MAN FAKE HIS WAY OUT OF THIS?

An historic day. For the country. For the world.

President Joe Biden gave in to the pressures to back down from running for a second term as President of the United States.

A true patriot. A true diplomat. A true decent man who had the respect of people no matter who they are or where they are.

In politics, hyperbole is expected. Not with this man. He bent over backwards to understand other points of view. Compromise. Get things done was how he approached difficult situations.

That was not a sign of weakness. But a sign of strength. In fact, he did make decisions that were quite controversial. And stayed with them as he felt they were for the betterment of our country.

Things are happening at a pace a race horse couldn’t keep up with.

Kamala Harris, our Vice President has been the name most mentioned as the best candidate to replace Biden. The endorsements from very notable people are also coming in fast and furiously.

Assuming she is the candidate, thoughts went to Mar-a-Lago or wherever the man is probably perspiring as he works on Faking his physical image from head to toe.

He starts with his hair and works down to his feet where he inserts lifts to give himself some height. He’s so concerned about this fake image that even as he was just shot and the Secret Service was carrying him to the car taking him to the hospital he had to stop and get his shoes on with the lifts. Doesn’t want to expose the real Donald.

You had to be hard pressed to find many things in his life that were honest and not contrived. Just take the last debate. That’s what it was supposed to be. A Debate. He made a mockery of it. Which was not a surprise. Almost all his answers were Fake News. Most of his responses were the continual attacks on Biden.

What he’s good at is Deflection. His middle name. That’s what he did at the Debate. Now he’s got another one coming up.

With Kamala as his competitor it brings a whole set of complicated problems his way. With her background and knowledge, he’s aware that the Fake stuff isn’t going to work. The name calling would be problematic.

What does he do? The bet here is that he does his best to back out. The man is a coward to begin with.

Stay tuned. Faker is. Faker does.

Caricature by DonkeyHotey/Flickr