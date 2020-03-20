California lockdown: powerhouse ‘Golden State’ battles virus
Los Angeles (AFP) – California Governor Gavin Newsom took the most drastic step yet by any US official in the battle against the coronavirus, ordering the entire state of 40 million people to stay at home.The order, issued on Thursday without an expiry date, risks having a profound impact on one of the most powerful economies in the world.The richest Americans –California is not only the most populous state in the US, it is also the richest with a GDP of $3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019, roughly equivalent to a third of the US economy, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA…