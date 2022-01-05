CAKES AND COUPS (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

As we approach the first anniversary of the Trump insurrection that occurred on January 6, 2021, let’s reflect on the wisdom of Courtney Love who wrote the lyrics, “I want to be the girl with the most cake.”

Those words are in the song “Doll Parts” which is on the 1994 Hole album “Live Through This.” Someone who feels inadequate is a person who wants the largest slice of cake at their birthday party. Even though it’s their party, they need the largest slice, not because they’re hungry for cake, but to show everyone else how special they are. Donald Trump has been known to get the most cake at his parties. It’s well documented that at dinners and other events with Donald Trump, everyone is served one scoop of ice cream while Trump is served two. Keep in mind that Donald Trump is a grown man in his 70s and not an insecure child…he just behaves that way. He needs everyone to notice he has more scoops than they do because he’s the biggest baby.

And on January 6, 2021, failing to get all the cake for himself, Donald Trump tried to throw it out. All right-wing white fundamentalist Christians are babies, but Trump is the biggest baby. As he celebrates January 6, there will probably be a Nazi jumping out of it.

A lot of Republicans are still claiming the attack on the United States Capitol that day was a false flag operation committed by Democrats and the FBI. Some say it was Trump supporters who were goaded by Democrats, the FBI, and Antifa. On the day of the attack, Trump supporters on social media were claiming it was all Antifa while simultaneously celebrating it. I’ve had some Trump turds tell me they’ll celebrate January 6 like it’s their own Fourth of July.

Make no mistake about it, the attack on the United States capitol was an attempt to overturn an election they lost and install Donald Trump as a fascist unelected dictator.

The attack on January 6 was a coup attempt by supporters of Donald Trump.

The attack on January 6 was an insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump.

The attack on January 6 by Trump supporters was a terrorist attack.

The attack on January 6 by Trump supporters was conducted by white nationalists.

The attack on January 6 was sedition and an attack on our nation by supporters of Donald Trump.

The attack on January 6 was an attempt to destroy democracy by supporters of Donald Trump.

The attack on January 6 by Donald Trump supporters was initiated by Donald Trump.

The attack on January 6 by Trump supporters was created from the election lies spread by Donald Trump.

You would think an attack on our nation would warrant an investigation by Congress. The attack in Benghazi did. But Republicans have done everything from voting against investigating it to voting against awarding medals to Capitol Police to trying to put co-conspirators on the committee investigating it.

If Donald Trump and his goons were innocent, they wouldn’t be dragging their feet with these investigations and refusing to cooperate. The hope is that the GOP takes Congress in the midterms and will kill the investigation into their sedition. Are we really on the verge of giving our entire government over to the people who tried to destroy it? Apparently, we are. The network that lies for Trump and gaslights an attack on our nation is number one with viewers.

After Hitler’s Germany declared war on us in 1941, we didn’t turn around and use the next midterms to hand Congress over to Nazis.

The Capitol riot was over the lie that Donald Trump won the election and it was stolen from him. As I just said, that is a lie. Joe Biden won the election. Donald Trump and his supporters scream it’s impossible that he lost because he received 74 million votes, which is the second-largest vote total ever. The problem for them is that Joe Biden won with the largest vote total in history with over 81 million votes. In case you’re a Republican, 81 is more than 74.

Republicans talk like 74 is an amazing accomplishment and that 81 is impossible. They’re also confused as to how Donald Trump could have lost to a non-lunatic like Joe Biden when their candidate is an insane narcissistic racist porn-star humping used car salesman who trashed the economy and ignored a pandemic that killed nearly 400,000 during his watch (MAGAts claim all the deaths under Trump are fabricated but those under Biden are real). C’mon, America. How could you forget all Donald Trump did for you by giving himself a tax cut and grifting off the taxpayers? You ingrates. He played golf for you!

Now, Donald Trump was going to celebrate January 6 by holding a press conference to lie about January 6. He just cancelled it (Maggie Haberman reports that it’s because he realized he’d get little or no live TV coverage). He will still claim it was a harmless unarmed protest of the election being stolen from him. This is the arsonist celebrating the anniversary of the fire he set.

Trump and his supporters will forever commemorate January 6 as though it’s their Fourth of July, but that’s not fair to the Fourth of July.

The Fourth of July is for patriotism. January 6 is for traitors.

