#ByeHannity: Meidas Touch Political Video Upsets Hannity (FULL VIDEO)

I’ve noted that 21st century may be known as the century when political hypocrisy shamelessly raged.

Fox News’ top rated hyperpartisan cable news host Sean Hannity is one of the biggest distributors of hypocrisy. Hannity is known to be an informal advisor to Trump, so much so that he has been labeled the shadow Chief of Staff. When Hannity interviews Trump he throws more softballs than in a year of Little League games.

A good chunk of what he says about Democrat Joe Biden can easily be applied to Donald Trump. So Hannity fits this definition.

What if someone put together his comments about Biden with video of Trump? The Meidas Touch has — and Hannity is reportedly not happy.

Hannity wasn’t pleased. Hillreporter:

Fox News host Sean Hannity really doesn’t like the new video Meidas Touch released on Friday, entitled “#ByeHannity“. So much so, he complained to Twitter to demand they add a “manipulated media” tag at the bottom anytime it’s shared by users.

The video was edited by the three Meiselas brothers, Ben, Brett, and Jordan who comprise Meidas Touch, using footage from Hannity’s show as well as clips of Donald Trump’s many verbal gaffes. None of the images or sounds have been manipulated, but that didn’t stop Hannity from contacting Twitter to demand the disclaimer. #ByeHannity was trending all Friday night.

Hannity also published a blog to his website to “set the record straight“, about the video. “A recently released video on Twitter -viewed more than 1.2 million times- attemps [sic] to portray Sean Hannity discrediting President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” it reads, “when in reality the footage shows the commentator highlighting the growing controversies surrounding Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.”