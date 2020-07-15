Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Jul 15, 2020 in 2020 Presidential Election, Politics, Video |

Bye Don Jr: Love Me, Daddy! (Ad by the Meidus Touch)

Meidus Touch has just published a new ad on You Tube. Here’s how they describe it: “Whenever he opens his mouth, it isn’t that Don Jr. is so much speaking, as spewing hate and conspiracy garbage from his face in failed effort to win his daddy’s praise while demeaning the intelligence of Americans. Everything Don Jr. says is a projection to cover up the criminal activity he and his family engage in on a daily basis.”

So the narrator of this hard hitting ad is…Donald Trump, Jr.: