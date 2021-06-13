BUH BYE BIBI: New Israeli government wins majority vote, ending Netanyahu tenure

By Maayan Lubell and Jeffrey Heller JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as Israel’s prime minister ended on Sunday with parliament approving a new “government of change” led by nationalist Naftali Bennett. Heading into opposition, Netanyahu, 71, the most dominant Israeli politician of his generation, pledged he would soon return to power. In a raucous session in which Netanyahu’s right-wing and ultra-Orthodox supporters shouted “shame” and “liar” at Bennett, parliament voted confidence in his new administration by a razor thin 60-59 majority. A former defence minister and a h…

Read More