A great piece by a very eloquent and witty English writer, written several years ago and published — among others — at the Moderate Voice a year ago, has once again been published by The London Daily, an on-line London newspaper.

In “British Writer Pens The Best Description Of Trump I’ve Read,” Nate White poses the question, “Why do some British people not like Donald Trump?” and writes a great, long answer. Here are some excerpts:

To begin with, White writes, Trump “has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no honour and no grace…”

In addition, he continues, “while Trump may be laughable, he has never once said anything wry, witty or even faintly amusing – not once, ever…”

In his inimitable British style, White also calls Trump a troll, shallow – “having no inner world, no soul “– not plucky, nor an underdog, “a fat white slug. A Jabba the Hutt of privilege,”

White describes Trump as a bully, “a snivelling sidekick” when among bullies himself…

He writes that Trump punches below the belt, in particular “he likes to kick the vulnerable or voiceless – and he kicks them when they are down.”

British people, White writes, are confused that a significant minority of Americans still think, “Yeah, he seems like my kind of guy” especially when Trump “turns being artless into an art form…is a Picasso of pettiness; a Shakespeare of shit.”

“Even his flaws have flaws,” White mentions and invokes “a remorseful Doctor Frankenstein [who] would clutch out big clumpfuls of hair and scream in anguish: ‘My God… what… have… I… created?’

“If being a twat was a TV show, Trump would be the boxed set,” White concludes.

The British have a great sense of humor and are exceptional judges of character.