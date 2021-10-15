British lawmaker murdered in knife attack at meeting in church

Published by

Reuters

By Gerhard Mey and Andrew Couldridge LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (Reuters) -A British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters from his electoral district, knifing him repeatedly. David Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, was attacked at around midday at a meeting at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. “He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” police said. “A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on …

