Britain says new South Africa COVID-19 variant is the most significant and troubling yet found

by

Reuters
Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Friday that a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa was of huge concern and was considered by scientists to be the most significant one yet found as it could make vaccines less effective. The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant – called B.1.1.529 – has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on. The variant has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong, and Britain has banned flights from South Africa and five neighbouring countries. “There are…

