Former President Donald Trump has been acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial.

The Senate just voted to acquit former President Trump in his second impeachment trial. The vote was 57-43, with seven Republicans joining the Democrats. Senators needed a two-thirds majority to convict Trump.

These are the seven Republicans who voted to convict the former President:

Richard Burr

Bill Cassidy

Susan Collins

Lisa Murkowski

Mitt Romney

Ben Sasse

Pat Toomey