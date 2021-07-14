BREAKING NEWS: ‘Operation Allied Refuge’ to Airlift Afghans Imminent

After weeks – months – of planning, “developing options,” and as The Taliban continues to surge, create mayhem and claims to control 85% of Afghanistan’s territory, President Biden is finally set to announce “Operation Allied Refuge,”* a massive airlift of Afghan allies who supported our troops, risked their lives, during the Longest War.

Here are some preliminary details as provided by Newsweek and the Washington Post:

The operation will be spearheaded by the U.S. Air Force while the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps will “support” the operation that would begin later this month.

The operation will evacuate more than the 18,000 Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants “and will include Afghans at all stages of the application process and even those eligible for an application.”

While the destination(s) has/have not yet been officially announced, “two countries likely to be involved were in the Middle East, though it was unclear if the governments of these nations had yet signed off.”

According to Politico, “one of the countries might be located in Central Asia…”

The administration is weighing using State Department-chartered commercial aircraft, not military aircraft, according to an administration official…”But if the State Department requests military aircraft, the U.S. military would be ready to assist.”

According to the Washington Post, “Russ Travers, deputy homeland security adviser and former head of the National Counterterrorism Center, is coordinating the interagency policy process on Operation Allied Refuge.”

===

* The operation is being referred to as “Operation Allied Refuge” and “Operation Allies Refuge.” Once the correct name is ascertained we’ll note so.