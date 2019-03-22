Pages Menu
Categories Menu

Posted by on Mar 22, 2019 in Featured, Law, Politics | 0 comments

BREAKING: Mueller has completed his investigation and delivered his report

Embed from Getty Images

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election and Attorney General William Barr has sent a letter to Congress informing them that the report has been received.

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has submitted a confidential report to Attorney General William P. Barr, marking the end of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.

The Justice Department notified Congress late Friday that it had received Mueller’s report but did not describe its contents. Barr is expected to summarize the findings for lawmakers in coming days.

In less than two years, Mueller’s investigation has led to criminal charges against more than 30 individuals. A senior Justice Department official said the special counsel has not recommended any further indictments.

In a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, Barr wrote that Mueller “has concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters.”

The submission of Mueller’s report marks the culmination of his closely held inquiry, a case that has engulfed the Trump administration since its inception and led to multiple guilty pleas from former advisers to the president. With the closing of his investigation, Congress and the newly empowered Democratic House majority will soon assess his findings — and determine what steps to take next.

NBC News:

The long-awaited end to the probe comes almost two years after Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump” and “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”

To date, almost three dozen people and three companies have been criminally charged in the sprawling probe, including Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn; former campaign chairman Paul Manafort; former political adviser Roger Stone; former personal lawyer Michael Cohen; and numerous Russian nationals. There have been a number of guilty pleas and convictions — but none of the charges have directly accused anyone in Trump’s orbit of conspiring with the Russian intelligence operation to help Trump get elected in 2016.

There will be no more indictments now that the probe is concluded, NBC News has learned.

It’s unclear how detailed Mueller’s report is, or when his conclusions may become public. According to Justice Department guidelines, his confidential report to the attorney general is supposed to explain “the prosecution or declination decisions reached by the special counsel.”