BREAKING: Mueller has completed his investigation and delivered his report

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election and Attorney General William Barr has sent a letter to Congress informing them that the report has been received.

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has submitted a confidential report to Attorney General William P. Barr, marking the end of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.

The Justice Department notified Congress late Friday that it had received Mueller’s report but did not describe its contents. Barr is expected to summarize the findings for lawmakers in coming days.

In less than two years, Mueller’s investigation has led to criminal charges against more than 30 individuals. A senior Justice Department official said the special counsel has not recommended any further indictments.

In a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, Barr wrote that Mueller “has concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters.”

The submission of Mueller’s report marks the culmination of his closely held inquiry, a case that has engulfed the Trump administration since its inception and led to multiple guilty pleas from former advisers to the president. With the closing of his investigation, Congress and the newly empowered Democratic House majority will soon assess his findings — and determine what steps to take next.