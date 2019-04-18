Posted by HART WILLIAMS on Apr 18, 2019 in Announcements, Crime, Government, Law, Media, Mental Health, Politics, Scandals |

Branded: Barr-None

These facts are indisputable:

William Barr had prejudged the Mueller investigation — his letter delineating that prejudice got him his job interview, and, subsequently, his job.

The ethics lawyers at Justice had, for that reason, advised that he recuse himself from that investigation.

Barr overruled them.

Caesar’s wife must avoid so much as the APPEARANCE of impropriety.

His handling of the Mueller Report has been nothing short of bizarre.

Caesar’s wife is actually looking pretty improper.

The past twenty four hours have witnessed an avalanche of what Hunter S. Thompson would call bad craziness.

Caesar’s wife is selling her sexual favors on the steps of Caesar’s palace at high noon.

Here’s part of Barr’s statement this morning, attempting to define the narrative, acting as a defense attorney, even as the report has STILL not been released.

In assessing the President’s actions discussed in the report, it is important to bear in mind the context. President Trump faced an unprecedented situation. As he entered into office, and sought to perform his responsibilities as President, federal agents and prosecutors were scrutinizing his conduct before and after taking office, and the conduct of some of his associates.

His widdwe feewings was awww hurted.

At the same time, there was relentless speculation in the news media about the President’s personal culpability. Yet, as he said from the beginning, there was in fact no collusion. And as the Special Counsel’s report acknowledges, there is substantial evidence to show that the President was frustrated and angered by a sincere belief that the investigation was undermining his presidency, propelled by his political opponents, and fueled by illegal leaks.

Peopows was being MEAN to him!

Nonetheless, the White House fully cooperated with the Special Counsel’s investigation, providing unfettered access to campaign and White House documents, directing senior aides to testify freely, and asserting no privilege claims.

But he was a shining widdwe angel.

And at the same time, the President took no act that in fact deprived the Special Counsel of the documents and witnesses necessary to complete his investigation.

And ways of white shone forth from his widdwe bunghowe.

Apart from whether the acts were obstructive, this evidence of non-corrupt motives weighs heavily against any allegation that the President had a corrupt intent to obstruct the investigation.

Amen. We conclude our service with a Him:

Nearer My Donald, to Thee.

(Page 138 in your sycophant’s handbook.)

Hallelujah.

“He was a swine of a man and a jabbering dupe of a president.”

~Hunter S. Thompson on Richard Nixon’s death

Courage.

cross-posted from his vorpal sword