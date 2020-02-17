Posted by Clay Jones on Feb 16, 2020 in Bigotry, Cartoons, Media, Politics |

BOOTY JUDGE (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Maybe Rush Limbaugh is conducting a social experiment to see if the world can feel sorry for a lump of crap afflicted with cancer.

During Donald Trump’s racist State of the Union address, he turned it into a game show by having his wife, Melania, place the Presidential Medal of Freedom around Rush Limbaugh’s neck. It had been recently announced that Limbaugh, a cigar smoker who denies smoking contributes to lung cancer, has lung cancer. Rush, who has a long history of racism, sexism, homophobia, and just outright hatred, was a special guest at the event along with retired 100-year-old brigadier General Charles McGee, a Tuskegee airman and veteran of three wars. Of course of the two, it was Rush leaving with the Medal of Freedom.

There’s been a lot of hatred expressed toward Rush with many liberals wishing death and suffering on the guy. But most liberals have put aside their animosity and wished him well and people who have survived cancer have said they don’t wish it on anybody. Well, Rush is testing their limits.

Rush returned to hate radio this week and he attacked Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and current presidential candidate. Rush didn’t attack his plans on healthcare, social security, foreign policy, ending government debt, immigration, etc. Nope. Instead, Rush’s focus was all on the fact that Mayor Pete is gay and he kissed his husband on a stage at a campaign event.

Buttigieg has wondered aloud in the past about how parents can explain President (sic) Trump to their children. I wonder how conservatives do that and how historians will explain it to students in the future. Rush turned it around and wondered how parents will explain Pete kissing his husband. I don’t know, Rush. How do you explain anybody kissing anybody? They’re in love? They’re together? They’re a couple? They’re married? It’s 2020 and we don’t explain this kind of stuff a lot anymore.

Rush said most Americans wouldn’t be willing to elect a gay man president. It is a legitimate question. No, not if a gay man can be a good president but if America will elect one. I like to think most Americans, especially Democrats would take at issue his experience, positions, and even his age before his sexual orientation. When I talk to fellow liberals about Buttigieg and the other candidates in the primary, him being gay rarely comes up…if ever. But then again, we’re not troglodytes like Rush Limbaugh. Even Donald Trump doesn’t think it will be that much of a factor.

But Rush didn’t just ask the question about this nation being willing to elect a gay man to the presidency. He had to go all-in with his homophobia.

Limbaugh said, “How’s this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump.” Donald Trump is “Mr. Man?” Again, Trump supporters see Trump in a way reality doesn’t. For them, Donald Trump is the epitome of masculinity. For me, I see an obese guy wearing too much makeup who’s afraid of rain and stairs. But I digress.

Rush continued with, “There may be some Democrats who think, ‘That’s exactly what we need, Rush. Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage, ram it down Trump’s throat, and beat him in the general election.’ Really. Have fun envisioning that.”

I think Rush may be envisioning Pete kissing his husband, Chasten, a little too much.

Rush isn’t a fan of gay marriage. In the past, he said on the subject, “Marriage is a union of a man and a woman… This is about destroying an institution.” He also said about heterosexuals, “They’re under assault. You say, ‘Heterosexuality may be 95, 98 percent of the population.’ They’re under assault by the two to five percent that are homosexual.” He once said Barney Frank “spends most of his time living around Uranus.” He’s compared homosexuality to pedophilia and beastiality.

Rush, the great defender of the sacred tradition of marriage, has been married…wait for it…four times which is one more than Donald Trump (in case you’re a Republican, Trump has been married three times). Pete Buttigieg seems to be content to destroy marriage by doing it only once. How many hetero marriages does it take to cause as much destruction as one gay marriage? Has there been a study yet?

Pete Buttigieg marrying a man doesn’t destroy the tradition of marriage any more than Rush Limbaugh having sex destroys sex, though the image in your head might.

While ranting about Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rush pronounced his name as “booty judge.” Yeah, that’s clever. It’s like Rush took a course on juvenile nicknames at Trump University. Trump himself has tweeted it as “Bootedgeedge,” which appears to be how it’s pronounced which tells me someone was writing it down for him before a rally where he mangled the pronunciation.

I don’t think Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump, who are both fans of mocking people’s appearances, should talk about booty judges, less one appears and starts judging their asses.

