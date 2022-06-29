" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Bombshells: Trump wanted to join Jan 6 Capitol riot, tried to grab limo steering wheel, aide testifies

Bombshells: Trump wanted to join Jan 6 Capitol riot, tried to grab limo steering wheel, aide testifies

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Richard Cowan and Moira Warburton WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his presidential limousine on Jan. 6, 2021, when his security detail declined to take him to the U.S. Capitol where his supporters were rioting, a former aide testified on Tuesday. The then-president dismissed concerns that some supporters gathered for his fiery speech outside the White House that day carried AR-15-style rifles, instead asking security to stop screening attendees with metal-detecting magnetometers so the crowd would look larger, the aide testified. “Take the effing mags …

Read More