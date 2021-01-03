The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Bombshell Washington Post audio: ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes’ Trump tries to bully Georgia Secretary of State to get winning total for him

Bombshell Washington Post audio: ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes’ Trump tries to bully Georgia Secretary of State to get winning total for him

by Leave a Comment

The Washington Post has published this bombshell:

President Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday that election experts said raised legal questions.

The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking “a big risk.”

Throughout the call, Raffensperger and his office’s general counsel rejected Trump’s assertions, explaining that the president is relying on debunked conspiracy theories and that President-elect Joe Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.

Trump dismissed their arguments.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” he said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

Raffensperger responded: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

Read the full transcript of the Trump-Raffensperger call

At another point, Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

The post contains audio of the phone call so go to the link.

Reaction from the Biden camp:

So Trump pressures Raffensperger to overturn the election results by basically doing what used to be called ballot box stuffing. And so Trump overshadows Richard Nixon as the biggest Presidential criminal in American history. And he makes James Buchanan look like FDR.