Bob Saget found dead in Orlando hotel room

New York Daily News

Bob Saget, who delighted audiences as the affable father of three on “Full House” and earned laughs with his raunchy routines as a stand-up comedian, was found dead in his Florida hotel room Sunday, officials said. The adored actor was 65. Emergency officials declared Saget dead after responding to a report of an unresponsive man at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night. A cause of death has not been released. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” officials said. Saget had performed a stand-up set at Ponte Vedra Concert…

