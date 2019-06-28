Posted by Evan Sarzin on Jun 28, 2019 in Politics |

Blood in the Water

Joe Biden’s backers are fleeing. When he started his 2020 campaign he was one gaff away from a wipe out. He did better; he lasted two gaffs. Biden failed to handle the anticipated attack on his dealings with Dixiecrats in the 1970s.

He could have handled it many ways other than the way he chose, which was to attack Kamala Harris. She offered a heart-felt explanation why his insensitivity was a problem. And he responded with — insensitivity. This is the party of kumbaya, after all. What was he thinking? Was he thinking?

It was stunning to see his campaign go down that fast but it’s for the best. Now resources won’t be wasted watching him crash in slo-mo.

The Democrats now can get on to the main event, which is to pass the torch to the new generation, Elizabeth Warren notwithstanding.

Warren was one of the winners this week, along with Harris and Mayor Pete. Booker was good, Beto was disappointing and Bernie was Bernie. Nobody has dropped out so far and some of the other candid ates were impressive.

Whoever wins will be left of Clinton and Obama. They stand a chance as long as Pennsylvanians don’t think that the Democrats will turn the Lehigh Vslley into an agricultural collective.