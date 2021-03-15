Biden’s immigration policy takes heat as migrant levels soar

Brownsville (United States) (AFP) – President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure Monday from Republicans over his handling of a surge in migrants — including thousands of unaccompanied children — arriving at the US-Mexican border. While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden’s critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump. On January 20, his first day in office, Biden scrapped several of Trump’s contentious immigration policies, including halting new construction of a bo…

Read More