" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Biden warns ‘silence is complicity’ after Kanye’s Hitler outburst

Biden warns ‘silence is complicity’ after Kanye’s Hitler outburst

by Leave a Comment

Published by
AFP

Washington (AFP) – President Joe Biden Friday called on US political leaders to denounce anti-Semitism, days after Donald Trump hosted a well-known Holocaust denier and the rapper Kanye West — whose virulent outbursts culminated this week with praise of Adolf Hitler. Biden’s warning comes at a time of rising concern in the United States over a normalization of anti-Semitic discourse — increasingly co-opted by a white supremacist fringe that was emboldened under the Trump presidency. “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure,” Biden tweeted. …

Read More