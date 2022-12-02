Biden warns ‘silence is complicity’ after Kanye’s Hitler outburst

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – President Joe Biden Friday called on US political leaders to denounce anti-Semitism, days after Donald Trump hosted a well-known Holocaust denier and the rapper Kanye West — whose virulent outbursts culminated this week with praise of Adolf Hitler. Biden’s warning comes at a time of rising concern in the United States over a normalization of anti-Semitic discourse — increasingly co-opted by a white supremacist fringe that was emboldened under the Trump presidency. “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure,” Biden tweeted. …

