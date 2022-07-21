" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Biden tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms, taking Paxlovid treatment

Biden tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms, taking Paxlovid treatment

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland and Jeff Mason WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said on Thursday. Biden, 79, has a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough, which he began to experience late on Wednesday, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a note made public on Thursday. Biden has begun taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, O’Connor said. “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and…

Read More