Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on U.S. lockdown anniversary

By Jeff Mason WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on Thursday, commemorating the one-year anniversary of a U.S. lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic with a measure designed to bring relief to Americans and boost the economy. The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives gave final congressional approval to the measure on Wednesday, handing the Democratic president a major victory in the early months of his term. “This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Biden said before signing. Biden signed the me…
