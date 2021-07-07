Biden seeks to turn debacle in Afghanistan to victory at home

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The US pullout from the Pentagon’s once mighty Bagram Air Base in the dead of night, while Taliban fighters pour across the country, looks a lot like a military defeat. Back home, President Joe Biden sees a political win. The US government calls its Afghan exit a “drawdown,” not a retreat. And it insists it will continue to support the increasingly vulnerable Afghan government from a distance. However, the rapid, secretive extraction of all but a handful of the final US troops leaves no doubt about Biden’s one true priority: ending 20 years of fruitless warfare against a Tal…

Read More