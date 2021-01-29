Biden says action on COVID-19 stimulus needed ‘now’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Congress needs to take immediate action on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, adding that most economists believe additional economic stimulus is needed. “We have to act now,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “There is an overwhelming consensus among economists … that this is a unique moment and the cost of inaction is high.” The president later said he supported passing COVID-19 relief with or without Republican help. “I support passing COVID relief with support from Republicans, if we can get it. But the CO…

