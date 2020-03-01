Biden revives White House hopes with big South Carolina win
Columbia (United States) (AFP) – Former vice president Joe Biden notched up a resounding win in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reviving his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination and positioning him as the leading rival to frontrunner Bernie Sanders.The victory, powered by support from African-American voters, was the 77-year-old Biden’s first in the race and may give him momentum going into “Super Tuesday” next week, when 14 states go to the polls.”Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead,” Biden told hundreds of supporters at a victory ra…