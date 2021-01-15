Biden recruits federal muscle for vaccine blitz

Wilmington (United States) (AFP) – US President-elect Joe Biden announced Friday he would surge federal resources into making “thousands” of vaccine sites, while also deploying mobile clinics and expanding the public health workforce to accelerate the rollout of Covid-19 shots. Biden has said he wants 100 million Americans to receive injections during his first 100 days in office, a drastic increase from the current pace. “This is going to be one of the most challenging operational efforts ever undertaken by our country,” the 78-year-old Democrat said Friday from Wilmington, Delaware. “But you…

