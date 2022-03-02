" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Biden rallies Congress behind Ukraine, says Putin has ‘no idea what’s coming’

Biden rallies Congress behind Ukraine, says Putin has ‘no idea what’s coming’

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Steve Holland, Makini Brice and Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin, barred Russian flights from American airspace and led Democratic and Republican lawmakers in a rare display of unity on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Let each of us if you’re able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world,” Biden urged Democrats and Republicans Lawmakers who are deeply divided over taxes, voting rights and gun safety stood together to applaud Ukraine, man…

Read More