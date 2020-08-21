Biden pledges to end US ‘darkness’ in accepting Democratic nomination

Wilmington (United States) (AFP) – Joe Biden promised Thursday to end the “darkness” of Donald Trump’s presidency in a speech accepting the Democratic nomination with an impassioned call for unity and a return to optimism.”The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger, too much fear, too much division,” Biden said.”If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness,” he said.”It’s time for us, for we the people, to come together.”Speaking in his hometown of Wilmington, D…

