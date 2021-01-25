Biden overturns ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military

By Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Jeff Mason WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Monday overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move that fulfills a campaign promise and will be cheered by LGBTQ advocates. Former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016 allowed trans people to serve openly and receive medical care to transition genders, but Republican President Donald Trump froze their recruitment while allowing serving personnel to remain. “President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to militar…

Read More