Biden on the brink: takes lead in critical Pennsylvania and in Georgia

Former Vice President Joe Biden has now pulled ahead in the big-electoral-votes state of Pennsylvania. If he wins this he will become President-elect. Biden also has pulled head of President Donald Trump in Georgia and Arizona.

CNN:

With a fresh batch of votes coming in from Pennsylvania, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has grown his lead in the critical Keystone State.

“It’s is now up to 6,737 votes ahead of [President] Trump,” reported CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

The latest collection of ballots arrived from Bucks County, an area just north of Philadelphia. With CNN’s John King scribbling by hand on the Magic Wall, Blitzer offered the newest figures.

“Biden got 2,016 [votes.] Trump got 897 [votes,]. In other words, Biden got 68% … that’s why his lead has increased, over Trump, in Pennsylvania.”

Though still a Democratic region, Bucks County has been competitive for Republicans, with Biden earning 51% of the vote in the county overall. However, among mail-in ballots in Bucks County — the largest remaining swath still to be tabulated — Biden is now bringing in votes at a rate of more than two-to-one.

And in Georgia:

There are 4,169 outstanding ballots to be counted across a handful of counties in Georgia, Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager, said in a press conference Friday morning.

Biden took the lead in Georgia earlier this morning. Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states.


