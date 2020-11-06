Biden on the brink: takes lead in critical Pennsylvania and in Georgia

Former Vice President Joe Biden has now pulled ahead in the big-electoral-votes state of Pennsylvania. If he wins this he will become President-elect. Biden also has pulled head of President Donald Trump in Georgia and Arizona.

CNN:

With a fresh batch of votes coming in from Pennsylvania, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has grown his lead in the critical Keystone State. “It’s is now up to 6,737 votes ahead of [President] Trump,” reported CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. The latest collection of ballots arrived from Bucks County, an area just north of Philadelphia. With CNN’s John King scribbling by hand on the Magic Wall, Blitzer offered the newest figures. “Biden got 2,016 [votes.] Trump got 897 [votes,]. In other words, Biden got 68% … that’s why his lead has increased, over Trump, in Pennsylvania.” Though still a Democratic region, Bucks County has been competitive for Republicans, with Biden earning 51% of the vote in the county overall. However, among mail-in ballots in Bucks County — the largest remaining swath still to be tabulated — Biden is now bringing in votes at a rate of more than two-to-one.

And in Georgia:

There are 4,169 outstanding ballots to be counted across a handful of counties in Georgia, Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager, said in a press conference Friday morning. Biden took the lead in Georgia earlier this morning. Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Georgia and Pennsylvania, so his chances of securing reelection will hinge on developments in the two states.

Disrespect John McCain lose Arizona Disrespect John Lewis lose Georgia — Albert MacGloan ? (@AlbertMacGloan) November 6, 2020

Imagine a President of the United States who loves dogs, and not only lapdogs. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 6, 2020

Morning Shots: We're calling it. Joe Biden: POTUS 46 https://t.co/fgDpU5IpvF — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) November 6, 2020

Here's Hannity arguing that Pennsylvania should do a "do over" election pic.twitter.com/eZcaD3svee — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2020

So on Fox Gingrich advises President Trump to have Bill Barr arrest election workers in Pennsylvania and then have the state legislature throw out the results of the election. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 6, 2020

Gorka: "We need the U.S. Marshals to deploy, and they need to break down the doors of those polling stations and stop the crimes being committed … Now, now, now, get out on the streets, protest, show them who you are and that they can't get away with it" pic.twitter.com/lX9iiExuuU — Brendan Karet ? (@bad_takes) November 6, 2020

I am so incredibly proud of and grateful to everyone who believed this was possible and then worked incredibly hard to make it happen. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 6, 2020

How ironic… President Trump who has disparaged the late John McCain and the late John Lewis is now trailing in both Arizona and Georgia. Two political giants whose legacy may deal Trump’s presidency it’s fatal blow. — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) November 6, 2020

An email obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sent at 5:19 p.m. Thursday by Kenosha for Trump reads: "Trump Victory urgently needs volunteers to make phone calls to Pennsylvania Trump supporters to return their absentee ballots."https://t.co/C1vzKBUSEp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2020

I am so fucking proud of my generation. — David Hogg Vote ? (@davidhogg111) November 6, 2020

@PressSec has already begun packing up. She erased the last 5 days or so of her twitter account. Kayleigh honey, you're jumping ship too late. — Hav ? (@havjoul) November 6, 2020

If Biden's leads hold in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania – and now there's little reason to to think they wouldn't – the president would need to somehow overturn the result in at least three states to win reelection. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 6, 2020

.@PressSec has started erasing tweets in anticipation of eventually pretending she never worked for Trump. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 6, 2020

I say this as someone with no pity for Donald Trump: there is a pathos to his story. Here is a man propped up from day one by a cruel father; a man who couldn't succeed on his own, yet through sheer demographic luck was awarded enormous wealth and power, only to squander both… — Joy VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid ?) (@JoyAnnReid) November 6, 2020

Pretty clear that Trump is going to lose in all the four main states still up for grabs: NV, AZ, PA and GA. Thus turning this into a rout. — Neil King (@NKingofDC) November 6, 2020

“No one is willing to tell King Lear that he lost.” – White House staffer pic.twitter.com/pwrqM5hfs1 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 6, 2020

Anyone hoping for a peaceful transition has never had to pull a toddler out of a Chuck E. Cheese. — Julia Segal (@juliasegal) November 6, 2020



