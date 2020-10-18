The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Biden leads Trump, but can polls be trusted this year?

Biden leads Trump, but can polls be trusted this year?

by Leave a Comment

Washington (AFP) – Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election four years ago brought into question as never before the reliability of opinion polls. Can they be believed this time around?What do the polls say?With 16 days to go before the November 3 election, Democrat Joe Biden is ahead of the Republican president by 9.0 percentage points nationally, according to polling averages from the RealClearPolitics website.But in the United States, candidates win the White House not through the popular vote, but with the Electoral College. In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Cli…

Read More