Biden fends off criticism of U.S. exit from Afghanistan

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) -President Joe Biden took responsibility on Tuesday for the tumultuous U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, saying it was the best available option after a leading Republican foe described it as a self-inflicted wound that had made America less safe. Earlier in the day, the Taliban celebrated their victory over the United States, firing guns into the air, parading coffins draped in U.S. and NATO flags and setting about enforcing their rule after the last U.S. troops withdrew. In his first remarks since the final pullout, Biden said 90% of Americans who wanted to leave were able to do so…

Read More