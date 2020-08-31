The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden condemns violence while blaming Trump for fomenting it (FULL VIDEO)

Biden condemns violence while blaming Trump for fomenting it (FULL VIDEO)

by Leave a Comment

Donald Trump, his campaign and White House officials have been talking about Joe Biden a)”hiding” in his basement and not getting out and b)not condemning violence by protesters and/or looters. Today Biden Trumped Trump by not only traveling to give a speech but turning the issue of streets violence back on Trump. Reaction by many analysts and on Twitter is largely positive, calling the speech a tough speech that puts Biden on the offensive and turns Trump’s “Law and Order” campaign against him.The Hill:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday blamed President Trump for escalating violence at protests in cities across the country, while condemning the destructive elements of the racial justice demonstrations that he said are counterproductive to the cause.

Speaking from a steel mill in Pittsburgh, Biden laid the blame for the civil unrest in the country squarely on Trump, saying the president has inflamed tensions that have been roiling since the police killing of George Floyd in May.

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country,” Biden said. “He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it.”

The former vice president, under pressure from Trump and some Democrats to address the destructive elements of the protests that have left some cities in ruin, forcefully condemned rioting and looting and pressed for calm.

“I want to be very clear about all of this — rioting is not protesting,” Biden said. “Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted. Violence will not bring change, it will only bring destruction. It’s wrong in every way, it divides instead of unites.”

And:

“You know me. You know my heart,” Biden said. You know my story … ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America. Safe from COVID. Safe from crime and looting. Safe from racially motivated crime and violence. Safe from bad cops. Let me be crystal clear — safe from four more years of Donald Trump.”

Watch the video of the speech above and come to your own conclusions.