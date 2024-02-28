Biden and Trump handily win Michigan primary but neither had major triumph

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both won their parties’ Michigan primary, but neither had nights that were triumphant. The question now becomes: who has the bigger warning sign and how will he deal with it?

Politico:

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump scored decisive wins in their respective Michigan primaries on Tuesday, with questions hovering over both. Trump continues to face a faction of Republicans who refuse to back his candidacy despite his chokehold on the nomination. Biden was confronted with a protest movement urging Democrats to vote “uncommitted” in the primary over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Early returns showed that “uncommitted” was poised to easily garner more than 10 percent of the vote statewide. The fissures in both parties have sparked concerns over how each candidate will fare in this critical swing state. For Biden, the main political threat has come from progressives and like-minded voters. A coalition of Arab-American leaders in Michigan organized a push for the “uncommitted” vote through the “Listen to Michigan” campaign. The effort involved organized protests and phone-banks, reaching tens of thousands of voters, with an aim to pressure the president into supporting an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The Washington Post offered four takeaways from the vote. Here are the key points. Go to the Post article to read them in full:



1. What the ‘uncommitted’ vote means

The idea behind the “uncommitted” campaign was to get lots of people in a state with a disproportionate number of Arab Americans to make a point — and perhaps send a message to Biden about his Middle East policy favoring Israel too much. It was led by some prominent Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a Palestinian American congresswoman. There is no question it got people’s attention on Tuesday. Whether it really changed the 2024 paradigm is another matter.

….2. Nikki Haley fades, but not completely …3. Haley begins to acknowledge the endgame 4. Biden’s actual primary challenger peters out

That Biden’s actual primary challenger, Phillips (D-Minn.), lost to “uncommitted” wasn’t terribly surprising. The “uncommitted” campaign had significantly more momentum behind it.

Uncommitted is now down to 13.5%. Ultimately that will be a wash with the Obama 2012 numbers. A VERY strong night for Biden who is over 80% and rising, once again smacking down the media narratives. — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) February 28, 2024

So if Trump's 60% in SC is a romp and a blowout what is Biden at 75%-80% in Michigan tonight? https://t.co/he76UtlYtz — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 28, 2024

Last I checked "Uncommitted" was running at 21 percent in Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor). That's like "Uncommitted" badly losing the Park Slope Food Coop. — Walter Shapiro (@MrWalterShapiro) February 28, 2024

The anti-Biden crowd in Michigan got a very disappointing showing. But even the numbers they did get are misleading. In November, Biden will be far strong in Michigan than he is now. Here is why: 1) By then, the war will be over, and the focus on Gaza will make even less sense… — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) February 28, 2024

112,090 (and counting) Republicans in Michigan said today loud and clear that they don't want Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee for president. Many of them will never vote for him if he becomes the GOP nominee. A reminder that Trump won the state in 2016 by 10k votes.… pic.twitter.com/90wrjpXhpZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 28, 2024

So Joe is beating uncommitted by a larger margin than Barack in 2012…. Okey dokey! https://t.co/r8RGsPtAyI — Won’t kiss your ass for a 2024 vote (@reesetheone1) February 28, 2024

According to the NYT, though Biden is leading his nearest opponent by +76% in the Michigan primary he “faced opposition.” Meanwhile, Trump is leading by +35% but “easily beat” his opponent. The NYT bias in covering this election is just impossible to ignore, at this point. pic.twitter.com/ndbVnloyXe — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 28, 2024

Unless or until the uncommitted vote in the Michigan Dem primary exceeds 20% the protest didn’t happen. Ten to twenty percent uncommitted is the historic norm. — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) February 28, 2024

