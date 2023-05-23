Biden and McCarthy call debt talks ‘productive,’ but no deal

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – A top US Republican and President Joe Biden on Monday both said their first one-on-one talks in months to avert a calamitous debt default were “productive,” but that disagreements were still blocking any potential deal. The White House meeting came after Biden returned from a trip to Asia early to hammer out an agreement ahead of the US Treasury’s June 1 cut off date for Congress to authorize more borrowing. “I felt we had a productive discussion. We don’t have an agreement yet, but I did feel the discussion was productive in areas (where) we have differences of opinion,” Ho…

Read More