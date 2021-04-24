Beware of Sham COVID Miracle Cure Salesmen

Remember when Trump, a year ago, during a White House briefing, suggested an injection inside the human body with a disinfectant could help combat the coronavirus . “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said.

This was after urging Bill Bryan, who led the Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology division, to test bringing “an ultraviolet or just a very powerful light” inside the body, “which [one] can do either through the skin or some other way…”

Well, apparently some folks may have taken him seriously as accidental poisonings increased significantly after Trump’s comments. TIME Magazine reported that in April 2020, including an eight day period from the 23rd of the month to the 30th, following Trump’s comments, the increase in accidental poisonings with household disinfectants was 121% compared to April of 2019.

“In the first ten days of May, things settled down some, with poisonings up 69% over the same 10-day period in 2019,” TIME adds.

Almost immediately, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other health experts warned Americans against the internal ingestion of a disinfectant.

Today, we are still experiencing the consequences of Trump’s ignorant words.

Exactly one year after Trump’s infamous press briefing, the Justice Department announced that it has indicted a Florida family for allegedly using a sham church for “Selling Toxic Bleach as Fake ‘Miracle’ Cure for Covid-19 and Other Serious Diseases, and for Violating Court Orders.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida:

A federal grand jury in Miami has returned an indictment charging a Florida man — Mark Grenon, 62 — and his three sons — Jonathan Grenon, 34, Jordan Grenon, 26, and Joseph Grenon, 32 — with fraudulently marketing and selling “Miracle Mineral Solution,” a toxic industrial bleach, as a cure for COVID-19, cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, autism, malaria, hepatitis, Parkinson’s, herpes, HIV/AIDS, and other serious medical conditions, and with defying federal court orders. :: According to the indictment, the Grenons, all of Bradenton, Florida, manufactured, promoted, and sold a product they named Miracle Mineral Solution (“MMS”). MMS is a chemical solution containing sodium chlorite and water which, when ingested orally, became chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach typically used for industrial water treatment or bleaching textiles, pulp, and paper. The Grenons claimed that ingesting MMS could treat, prevent, and cure COVID-19, according to the charges. The FDA, however, had not approved MMS for treatment of COVID-19, or for any other use. Rather, in prior official warning statements, the FDA had strongly urged consumers not to purchase or use MMS for any reason, explaining that drinking MMS was the same as drinking bleach and could cause dangerous side effects, including severe vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low blood pressure… In fact, FDA received reports of people requiring hospitalizations, developing life-threatening conditions, and even dying after drinking MMS.

::

The indictment charges each of the Grenons with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and two counts of criminal contempt. If convicted, the Grenons face up to life imprisonment. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This proves once again that people should beware of snake-oil salesmen, of those telling 20,000+ lies — including the BIG LIE — even though they may live in the Big White House.