Battle looms in Ukraine’s east, Washington commits to weapons supply

Published by

Reuters

By Elizabeth Piper and Zohra Bensemra KYIV/BUZOVA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Russian forces continued shelling targets in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, as Washington said it would meet Kyiv’s request for more military aid by providing “the weapons it needs” to defend itself against Russia. Russia has failed to take any major cities since it launched its invasion on Feb. 24, but Ukraine says it has been gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee. Russian forces fired rockets into Ukraine’s Luhansk and Dnipropetrovsk regions on Sunday, officials said. Missiles compl…

Read More