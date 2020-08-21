Bad Yelp reviews during pandemic add insult to injury for struggling restaurants

SAN DIEGO — Over the past decade, North San Diego County restaurant owners Roddy and Aaron Browning have looked upon Yelp, the high-profile crowd-sourced reviews platform, as something of a necessary evil. A diner’s positive 5-star review will make their day, but a negative 1- or 2-star review will ruin their week.But since the pandemic began in March, the Brownings and many other local restaurateurs say recent bad reviews on Yelp — many of them for county-ordered safety and service requirements beyond their control — are making the struggle to survive even harder. Some owners’ classy, clever …

