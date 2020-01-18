Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Jan 18, 2020 in Featured, History, Politics |

Bad Precedent: National Archives exhibit blurs images critical of President Trump

Truly, even if this has a rational explanation doesn’t this seem like something out of Orwell’s 1984?

The large color photograph that greets visitors to a National Archives exhibit celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage shows a massive crowd filling Pennsylvania Avenue NW for the Women’s March on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after President Trump’s inauguration. The 49-by-69-inch photograph is a powerful display. Viewed from one perspective, it shows the 2017 march. Viewed from another angle, it shifts to show a 1913 black-and-white image of a women’s suffrage march also on Pennsylvania Avenue. The display links momentous demonstrations for women’s rights more than a century apart on the same stretch of pavement. But a closer look reveals a different story. The Archives acknowledged in a statement this week that it made multiple alterations to the photo of the 2017 Women’s March showcased at the museum, blurring signs held by marchers that were critical of Trump. Words on signs that referenced women’s anatomy were also blurred. In the original version of the 2017 photograph, taken by Getty Images photographer Mario Tama, the street is packed with marchers carrying a variety of signs, with the Capitol in the background. In the Archives version, at least four of those signs are altered. A placard that proclaims “God Hates Trump” has “Trump” blotted out so that it reads “God Hates.” A sign that reads “Trump & GOP — Hands Off Women” has the word Trump blurred out.

I know “new normals” are accepted each day but the reality is this is not standard operating procedure. It comes across as a move that will alter history and present an altered image as the reality. And an altered image is just that…an altered image. Not historical reality.

Signs with messages that referenced women’s anatomy — which were prevalent at the march — are also digitally altered. One that reads “If my vagina could shoot bullets, it’d be less REGULATED” has “vagina” blurred out. And another that says “This Pussy Grabs Back” has the word “Pussy” erased. The Archives said the decision to obscure the words was made as the exhibit was being developed by agency managers and museum staff members. It said David S. Ferriero, the archivist of the United States who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009, participated in talks regarding the exhibit and supports the decision to edit the photo. “As a non-partisan, non-political federal agency, we blurred references to the President’s name on some posters, so as not to engage in current political controversy,” Archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman said in an emailed statement. “Our mission is to safeguard and provide access to the nation’s most important federal records, and our exhibits are one way in which we connect the American people to those records. Modifying the image was an attempt on our part to keep the focus on the records.”

And as someone who used to be a full-time freelance writer overseas and who had been a staff reporter on two U.S. newspapers this is the most telling paragraph:

Archive officials did not respond to a request to provide examples of previous instances in which the Archives altered a document or photograph so as not to engage in political controversy.

Let’s see if they offer a batch more in coming days.

I doubt it. (When a source doesn’t respond to you while you’re doing a story it either means they hope by not responding the story will go away or they’re working to find an answer to a question that will put them in a bad light.)

Meanwhile, this sets an extremely dangerous precedent.

We’ve already seen over the past three years how easily norms are shattered and how they do NOT just bounce back to how they were before. This means in the future Donald Trump or any Democrat in the White House could encourage the sanitizing history and protected their legacy.

An altered historical photo is not actual history.

Will the National Archive put a sign under this photo noting that part of the original images were (ahem) “softened?”