Australia’s Labor to retake power after 9 years, independents may hold sway

Published by

Reuters

By Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s Labor Party will form the country’s next government on Monday, as unprecedented support for the Greens and climate-focussed independents ended nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition. Centre-left Labor remains four to five seats short of a majority of 76 in the 151 seat lower house with about a dozen electorates too close to call, television channels reported on Sunday. Labor may need the support of independents and smaller parties to return to power for the first time since 2013. Labor leader Anthony Albanese said he will be sworn in a…

Read More