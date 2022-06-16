Austin Butler can’t stop speaking like Elvis

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Austin Butler claims that he has started talking like Elvis Presley after playing him in the new biopic. The 30-year-old actor plays the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann’s movie but has revealed that he can’t shake the music legend’s distinctive tones now that he has finished the film. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Austin explained: “At this point, I keep asking people, ‘Is this my voice?’ because this feels like my real… it’s one of those things where certain things trigger it and other times as well it’s, I don’t know. “When you live with something for two years, and you do nothi…

Read More