Arizona’s Civil War-era abortion ban

In case it’s not crystal clear, the GOP-appointed Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a law banning abortion passed in 1864, before statehood (1912) AND more than 50 years before women could vote (1920).

How did Civil War-era doctors practice medicine?

[D]octors didn’t believe in washing their hands but did believe that the body contained four “humors” that needed to be balanced for good health.

Any Republican “rush to distance” themselves from the ruling is a PR move in all the negative connotation associated with the phrase. Especially when voiced by the previous president.

Trump is lying: There was no groundswell of support in America for overturning Roe. In fact, support for Roe is higher today in America than it has ever been. The real truth is Trump made a political deal in 2016. He promised to appoint a Court that would get rid of Roe, so he… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2024

Dobbs was designed to do exactly this: sow chaos. What the GOP leadership failed to grok is how tone deaf their channeling a Margaret Atwood dystopian vision truly is.

Arizona’s court decision is another prong in the movement to frame the US as a Christian nation (as defined by an evangelical minority). The Catholic Church prohibits abortion but makes no claim that the US is a Christian nation.

Protestant clergy, along with their Jewish colleagues, were instrumental in helping women to secure abortions before Roe, through a network called the Clergy Consultation Service. These pro-choice clergy were motivated by a range of concerns, including desperation that they saw among women in their congregations, and theological commitments to social justice… [Some] Muslim scholars and clerics … believe abortion is never permitted, and many allow it until ensoulment, which is often placed at 120 days’ gestation, just shy of 18 weeks. In general, many Muslim leaders permit abortion to save the life of the mother, since classical Islamic law sees legal personhood as beginning at birth.

The Alabama Supreme Court decision to prohibit in vitro fertilization (IVF) quotes the Bible. More than once.

Russell Vought served as President Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget. As president of The Center for Renewing America, Vought champions Christian nationalism as a “top priority” should Trump be re-elected.

The Alliance Defending Freedom won the case that overturned Roe v Wade and is seeking to limit access to mifepristone.

There is only one way forward to ensure women’s health decisions remain in our hands. Vote Blue, down the entire ballot.

