Arizona Supreme Court rules near total 1864 abortion ban enforceable – sending some Republicans scrambling

The age-old question is: what would happen if a dog chasing a car finally caught it? In the wake of the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling that an abortion ban from 1864 is enforceable, Republicans are now in that position. The ruling was particularly political ill-timed for Republicans: it came one day after former President Donald Trump said his basic position on abortion is leave it up to the individual states.

Trump’s position on abortion is merely his latest.

Trump has had many positions over the years. He’s had as many positions as the Kama Sutra.

Meanwhile, on social media, critics of the ruling now have come up with a new slogan for the Republican Party: “Party like its 1864.”

And a political drama is definitely unfolding as many GOPers are now trying to distance themselves from the ruling which some say could end in Arizona voters making Arizona less of a swing state amid reports that some anti-choice voters are now working to put abortion on Arizona’s November ballot.

NBC News reports:

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a 160-year-old near-total abortion ban still on the books in the state is enforceable, a bombshell decision that adds the state to the growing lists of places where abortion care is effectively banned. The ruling allows an 1864 law in Arizona to stand that made abortion a felony punishable by two to five years in prison for anyone who performs one or helps a woman obtain one. The law — which was codified in 1901, and again in 1913 — outlaws abortion from the moment of conception but includes an exception to save the woman’s life. That Civil War-era law — enacted a half-century before Arizona even gained statehood — was never repealed and an appellate court ruled last year that it could remain on the books as long as it was “harmonized” with a 2022 law, leading to substantial confusion in Arizona regarding exactly when during a pregnancy abortion was outlawed. The decision — which could shutter abortion clinics in the state — effectively undoes a lower court’s ruling that stated that a more recent 15-week ban from March 2022 superseded the 1864 law. The Arizona Supreme Court said it would put its decision on hold for 14 days, writing that it would send the case back to a lower court so that court could consider “additional constitutional challenges” that haven’t yet been cleared up. Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, said moments after the ruling that she would not enforce the law. “Let me be completely clear, as long as I am Attorney General, no woman or doctor will be prosecuted under this draconian law in this state,” Mayes said in a statement, adding that the decision was “unconscionable” and “an affront to freedom.” Democrats all the way up to President Joe Biden also blasted the ruling. “Millions of Arizonans will soon live under an even more extreme and dangerous abortion ban, which fails to protect women even when their health is at risk or in tragic cases of rape or incest,” Biden said in a statement. He called the ban “cruel” and “a result of the extreme agenda of Republican elected officials who are committed to ripping away women’s freedom” and vowed to “continue to fight to protect reproductive rights.” ….Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called for the GOP-controlled Legislature, which is currently in session, to repeal the 1864 ban, though there was no immediate indication that Republican lawmakers in either chamber would take up such an effort. “We are 14 days away from this extreme ban coming back to life,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said at a press conference. “It must be repealed immediately.”

AZ Central:

Enforcement would mean the end of legal abortions in Arizona, though some providers said they will continue offering abortions at least for a time — likely through May — because of a prior court ruling. And, the state’s top Democrats have taken steps to thwart that enforcement. Reproductive rights activists say it means Arizona women can expect potential health complications. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order last year giving all power to enforce abortion laws to the state attorney general. The current attorney general, Democrat Kris Mayes, has vowed not to enforce any abortion bans. But her decision and Hobbs’ order could be challenged by one of the state’s county attorneys. The decision was 4-2, with Justices John R. Lopez IV, Clint Bolick, James P. Beene and Kathryn H. King in the majority. Lopez wrote the majority opinion, while Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer penned a dissent. Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel joined Timmer. The court’s seventh justice, William G. Montgomery, recused himself from the case. All of Arizona’s justices were appointed by Republican governors.

President Joe Biden was quick to respond:

Millions of Arizonans will soon live under an even more extreme and dangerous abortion ban, which fails to protect women even when their health is at risk or in tragic cases of rape or incest. This cruel ban was first enacted in 1864—more than 150 years ago, before Arizona was even a state and well before women had secured the right to vote. This ruling is a result of the extreme agenda of Republican elected officials who are committed to ripping away women’s freedom. Vice President Harris and I stand with the vast majority of Americans who support a woman’s right to choose. We will continue to fight to protect reproductive rights and call on Congress to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade for women in every state.

Democrats were seemingly salivating at the news – and were quick to pounce:

“This is what leaving it to the states looks like,” Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa wrote on the social platform X. “This is what Donald Trump endorsed yesterday,” Kate Bedingfield, a former top aide on the Biden 2020 campaign and in the Biden White House, posted on X. “An abortion ban from 1864… that’s what Trump supports,” wrote Kevin Munoz, another Biden campaign aide. Jim Messina, a former top Obama campaign aide, called the Arizona ruling “the direct, intended consequence of [Trump’s] b.s. ‘leave it to the states’ line that people are letting him get away with. Trump presidency = abortion bans.”

And in less than 30 hours, the massive political downside of Trump's leave it to the states position on abortion hits him right in the face https://t.co/UgqmlDeTLf — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 9, 2024

Arizona about to go a much bluer shade of purple now. https://t.co/aGakM7MNBe — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) April 9, 2024

This decision in AZ could very much impact the outcome of the presidential race in a key battleground state.

There is an effort underway to put an abortion rights initiative on the Nov. ballot. With this ruling, that take on greater meaning and would surely affect turnout. https://t.co/FBY3BPTwKI — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 9, 2024

Lol so he supports it https://t.co/P18Bj7HIoh — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) April 9, 2024

You know what I like about this tweet? Joe Biden saying flat out Donald Trump is a lying liar who lies. https://t.co/yYTrxaSlrU — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 9, 2024

Republicans are getting what they said they wanted on abortion, and the voters will punish them for it.

This is the dog catching the car — and then jumping in front of it. https://t.co/iE6Xsc7vJQ — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 9, 2024

Trump said “let the states decide.” A state he needs to win just did. https://t.co/yS7rkL2Lwn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2024

The loss of abortion rights might save democracy. Helluva trade-off America. — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) April 9, 2024

New GOP pitch: “Are you better off than you were 160 years ago?” https://t.co/jNK3CV86EY — Christopher Orr (@OrrChris) April 9, 2024

Trump was so destructive to America that we're still feeling the reverberations of his damage years after he was removed from office. If he wins the White House again, imagine what else he will do… — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 9, 2024

Just when Republicans thought Trump’s “position” had calmed the abortion issue…. https://t.co/9qQpSOWO3n pic.twitter.com/oEEgoCjosl — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 9, 2024

You should endorse Ruben Gallego and Joe Biden then https://t.co/ACJ9gkn14w — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) April 9, 2024

Right on cue, Kari Lake sells out the religious right in an attempt to win moderate votes. She's lying about her moderate position and is willing to support an abortion ban, just as long as she can win an election. https://t.co/8085HGFYmF — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 9, 2024

Donald Trump yesterday: "I support leaving abortion up to the states" Arizona today: "It's illegal for a rape and incest victims to get abortions now" — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) April 9, 2024

This is gaslighting at its finest – you literally CO-SPONSORED the “Life At Conception Act” MULTIPLE TIMES which would amount to a federal abortion ban with nationwide IVF restrictions. I seriously CANNOT WAIT to beat you in November… ?? @RepDavid!! #RoeRage https://t.co/nPxfonmSs5 — Conor O’Callaghan (@ConorForAZ) April 9, 2024

Dobbs comes at you fast https://t.co/mIh3wOSbxz — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 9, 2024

An 1864 abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest. THIS is the “future” the @GOP are fighting for. Abortion rights. Civil rights. Voting rights. They want it all wiped away. Remember that in November. https://t.co/gQIi6uIziM — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 9, 2024

Arizona's 1864 ban could jail abortion providers for two to five years and makes no exceptions for rape or incest. This is the direct result of Donald Trump's Supreme Court appointees overturning Roe v. Wade — which Trump just took credit for again. https://t.co/q2dEo3ePrX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 9, 2024

BREAKING: In response to this extreme abortion ban, the Biden Administration is sending VP Harris to meet with local leaders and discuss how to best protect women’s reproductive healthcare in Arizona. Could you imagine how a Trump Admin would respond? We can’t let that happen. https://t.co/lEFRNJhZPL — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) April 9, 2024

I signed the 15-week law as Governor because it is thoughtful conservative policy, and an approach to this very sensitive issue that Arizonans can actually agree on. The ruling today is not the outcome I would have preferred, and I call on our elected leaders to heed the will of… https://t.co/h7n5bmYnrU — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) April 9, 2024

Arizona Republicans passed a court-packing bill, packed the court with conservative judges, and are now claiming they had no idea that a solidly right-wing court would implement the Republican Party's platform commitments on abortion. https://t.co/xf8kNg1ZcX — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 9, 2024

It's crazy when you think about it. Arizona is one of the only states that doesn't change their clocks for Daylight Saving. But today, they turned their clocks back to the 1800s. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 9, 2024

Hahahahaahaaaa! "He is actually okay with abortion." This is just gonna get better and better. https://t.co/kaIAt4tgM6 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 9, 2024

Nice try MAGA Man @RepDavid but you voted for the Life at Conception Act which would ban abortion and IVF nationwide. https://t.co/cUmzCKieui — Rachel Bitecofer ???? (@RachelBitecofer) April 9, 2024

The past 24 hours have completely destroyed Donald Trump’s campaign. — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) April 9, 2024

Q: The Arizona Supreme Court upholds a near total abortion ban, do you have a thought on that? GOP Sen. Scott: That's what's going to happen as a result of the overturning of Roe. I'm pro-life. This is exactly what ought to be happening pic.twitter.com/i1ECN7kGPl — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 9, 2024

Two years ago, Kari Lake called a near-total abortion ban passed by the Arizona Territory in 1864 “a great law that’s already on the books.”

Today after the Arizona high court upheld the law, Lake said the opposite: "I oppose today's ruling.” — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 9, 2024



