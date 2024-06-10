ANTISEMITISM SUCKS

Nothing is new

They blame the Jew

While we are only a few

They wish what we knew.

When they’re in trouble

And feel they’re in a bubble

They do what they normally do

They call the Jew.

Maybe they should grow up

And face the facts

And get off our backs

We’ve taken our licks

And used no tricks.

Our secret is

Hitting the books

We read and we write

That gives us fight

To do what’s right.

You may have found

If we’re knocked on the ground

We bounce back up

It’s not due to luck.

Know helps us to say Yes

And eliminate the guess

Peace and understanding

Is our best landing.



Photo 178201488 | Antisemitism © Karen Koch | Dreamstime.com