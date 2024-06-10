ANTISEMITISM SUCKS
Nothing is new
They blame the Jew
While we are only a few
They wish what we knew.
When they’re in trouble
And feel they’re in a bubble
They do what they normally do
They call the Jew.
Maybe they should grow up
And face the facts
And get off our backs
We’ve taken our licks
And used no tricks.
Our secret is
Hitting the books
We read and we write
That gives us fight
To do what’s right.
You may have found
If we’re knocked on the ground
We bounce back up
It’s not due to luck.
Know helps us to say Yes
And eliminate the guess
Peace and understanding
Is our best landing.
