Anti-Biden Foolishness

Being that Joe Biden is the current front-runner in the Democratic presidential race, it is inevitable that his Democratic opponents will attempt to discredit him.

Apparently, at least a couple of those opponents are so scared of his presidential campaign that they have twisted his words.

In short, Biden described how he is able to maintain civility even when forced to work with the worst of politicians. He mentioned a time early in his senatorial career when he had to work with a couple of Democratic senators who were anti-black segregationists.

In a series of tweets, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard explains why Biden’s critics are wrong.







Jesse Jackson has defended Biden. From the Washington Examiner, 22 June 2019:

“Jesse Jackson argued former Vice President Joe Biden comments about working with segregationists while serving in the Senate cannot be compared to President Trump’s race rhetoric. ‘Joe made… He expressed a truth unartfully,’ Jackson told the Washington Examiner on the sidelines of the South Carolina Democratic Party convention.”

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) correctly understands Biden’s point. From Politico, 19 June 2019:

“Senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus leaped to former Vice President Joe Biden’s defense Wednesday after he touted his bipartisan work with known segregationists as a time of ‘civility.’ Progressives pounced on the remarks, and two other White House hopefuls criticized the 76-year-old Democratic presidential poll leader over his comments at a fundraiser Tuesday night. But more than a half-dozen CBC members argued that Biden’s remarks were taken out of context and that the former senator’s call for decency is needed now more than ever. ‘I worked with Strom Thurmond all my life,’ House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking African American in Congress, said of the infamous segregationist senator. ‘You don’t have to agree with people to work with them.'”

From Politico founding editor John F. Harris:

“The essential point Biden seemed to be making with his discursive remarks about Senate civility between opponents is that he could usher in a return to norms of decency and functionality that have frayed over recent decades and been shredded entirely in Trump’s Washington. Progressive activists typically think Republicans have proved amply that they aren’t operating in good faith and it is folly to try to seek common ground with them. But there is some logic behind Biden’s appeal: A CNN poll in late April found that 77 percent of Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents think it is a top priority to have a nominee who is ‘willing to work with Republicans to get things done.'”

“Make D.C. Civil Again” could be a winning message among voters who yearn for a return of civility to D.C. If Biden gives that message, then it is no wonder that some of his Democratic opponents would be afraid of him.

