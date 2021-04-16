Another US mass shooting leaves eight dead in Indianapolis

Indianapolis (AFP) – A gunman has killed at least eight people at a FedEx facility in the midwestern US city of Indianapolis before turning the gun on himself in the latest in a string of mass shootings in the country, authorities said Friday. The incident came a week after President Joe Biden branded US gun violence an “epidemic” and an “international embarrassment” as he waded into the tense debate over gun control, a powerful political issue in the United States. The gunman responsible for the overnight shooting was not immediately identified and it was not known if he was an employee at th…